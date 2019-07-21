Home Cities Hyderabad

Two Hyderabad men die in accident near Bhiknoor tollgate

While Srinivas succumbed during tratment, Swami died when he was being shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Two men from Hyderabad died in a road accident in the early hours of Sunday.

P Srinivas (37) and Swami (35) were riding a motorcycle when it hit a line divider near the Bhiknoor tollgate.

Toll booth employees and police rescued and shifted them to Kamareddy hospital. While Srinivas succumbed during tratment, Swami died when he was being shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

Both the deceased were residents of Uppal in Hyderabad. 

Swami worked as a tailor and Srinivas was working in the private sector. 

Meanwhile, Bhiknoor Police station Circle Inspector (CI) J Rajashekhar has registered a case and investigation is underway. 

