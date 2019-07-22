In a first, fake agents detained under PD Act

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police who have busted multiple fake visa rackets in the recent past, have now started a crackdown on the gangs behind them. For the first time, the accused members of these gangs have been detained under PD Act. In addition to this, Cyberabad police have also written to other agencies, on the measures to be taken to avoid this incidents in the future.

Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said the cases are reviewed regularly and further investigations are underway. “As a deterrent, we have started invoking PD Act even against the agents who issue fake visas and forge documents for the passengers. We also appeal to the public to approach the Protector of Emigrants and even the police, to verify if their agents and the travel they arrange are authenticated or not,” said Sajjanar.

Meanwhile, they will also conduct coordination meetings with the FRRO, Protector of Emigrants, various airlines and other stakeholders to discuss suggestions and measures to be taken to avoid this menace.

Investigations into the cases had revealed the role of airline employees in connivance with agents, while issuing boarding passes or identifying fabricated visas. Some passport offices have been issuing Police Clearance Certificates (PCC) as well, without obtaining clearance certificates from the local police stations.

Police have also found that licensed agents are not maintaining proper records stating that how many passengers were sent to other countries through them. Further, there is no proper checking mechanism at airports to check the authenticity of visas.

They have further requested the Protector of Emigrants to cancel licenses of the agents involved in such illegal human trafficking. Unit officers from various districts have also been asked to keep a close watch on the agents who are sending people to Gulf countries illegally, to curb illegal human trafficking to the Gulf countries from India.