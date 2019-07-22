Home Cities Hyderabad

Man tears Kishan’s flex banner, held

Before he was detained, he was roughed up by the supporters of the Union Minister.

Published: 22nd July 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 07:07 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old man, who tore down the flex banners erected to welcome union minister G Kishan Reddy for Bonalu celebrations at a temple in Mallepalli, was arrested by the Habeebnagar police. 
Before he was detained, he was roughed up by the supporters of the Union Minister. He was later produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. 

He was reportedly in an intoxicated condition when he tore the flex banners and the police have ruled out any communal angle in the incident. 

The local BJP leaders noticed the incident and detained him. Later, the locals thrashed him before handing him over to police. “The miscreant is a native of Aziznagar of Moinabad mandal and he came to Mangalhat for smoking ganja. On his way back home, he got down at Mallepalli and tore the flex banners,” said the police. 

Tension prevailed as BJP workers alleged that a section of people tried to damage the flex banners put up by BJP during the festival. 

Police registered a case under section 153 (a) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC. 

Inspector warned by seniors over the incident

Following the incident, senior officers rapped the Habeebnagar police inspector for failing to ensure proper security during the visit of Union Minister to the temple. 

