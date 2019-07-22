OU students develop 3 radio-operated aircrafts  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, Osmania University College of Engineering (OUCE) students have successfully designed, fabricated and tested three radio-controlled unmanned aircrafts at the SAEISS Aero Design Challenge 2019. The competition was held from July 19 to July 21 at SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai.

Three independent teams of seven students each were involved in developing the three different unmanned aircrafts. The aircrafts designed and fabricated by the OUCE students are Phoenix (Aircraft No ADC 20190231), Pegasus (Aircraft No ADC 20190232) and Gryphons (Aircraft No ADC 20190233).

The project was completed under the supervision of OUCE faculty Dr V Uma Maheshwar.

The OUCE team received appreciation from Dr Shanmugam, Chairman, Society of Automotive Engineers, Southern Section, and Dr Senthil Kumar, Convenor, Aero Design Challenge 2019.