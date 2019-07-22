Home Cities Hyderabad

 PENCIL receives just 34 complaints; not a single child rescued

As Operation Muskaan continues to rescue children forced into labour from across the State, the national portal for reporting child labour — PENCIL —  gathers dust. 

Published: 22nd July 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

child labour

Image for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Operation Muskaan continues to rescue children forced into labour from across the State, the national portal for reporting child labour — PENCIL —  gathers dust. 
The online portal, PENCIL which stands for Platform for Effective Enforcement for No Child Labour, in the two years of it’s operation, has received only 34 complaints from different parts of the State. Of these 34, not a single child has been rescued till date.

It is learnt that these complaints most often end up being addressed very late by the officials and most of the time, the child would have left the location owing to migration, or would have crossed the age-bar before being rescued. 
In this fashion, about 17 cases have been closed with no specific understanding of why they were not addressed. Of these, in 16 cases a First Action Report (FIR) was filed.
The PENCIL portal by concept is seen as an effective way ahead to tackle child labour as it allows one to log onto the website, register and lodge a complaint and provide location, proof in form of pictures and videos of the vulnerable child. 

It has been promoted as an effective way to tackle the menace of domestic child labour in urban households, as citizens can easily tip-off officials with the use of technology. 
It must be noted that domestic child labour is not covered as part of the police department driven 
Operation Smile or Muskaan unless it is based on a tip-off.
More crucially, the portal helps the National Child Labour Project (NCLP) programme rescue children and rehabilitate them either in a school or in a special training centre.
While lack of promotion is a critical element to the problem, another crucial element, officials note, is the delay in following up on complaints. 

Officials from labour department also say note that part of the problem is also the fact that the portal lacks teeth and doesn’t allow in-depth follow up of cases.
“There are several issues with the portal when it comes for use by the officials. There is no way that a state level official can monitor the status of the case or find out why it was closed, as the scope of the portal is limited to only reporting whether a child was employed or not without any place for comments,” noted a labour department official. 

“The attitude of the labour department is poor in terms of both understanding the issue and giving a response. They need to understand that like any other social crime, child labour or bonded labour has to be addressed within 24 hours or the whole scenario changes. However, there is immense delay from their end in recognizing this as a crime, and in acting with swiftness,” noted Dr Krishnan, Executive Director, 
National Adivasi Solidarity Council.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Operation Muskaan  PENCIL Child Labour
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp