Building on success, says actor Nabha Natesh

HYDERABAD: Actor Nabha Natesh is all euphoric over the response she is garnering for his character in Puri Jagannadh’s sci-fi actioner iSmart Shankar, which hit the screens last Thursday.



The film which presented her as Chandini, a civil engineer with tapori attitude has been running to packed houses in the Telugu States and the starlet, who is on a success tour across the Telugu States admitted that she didn’t predict the success of this magnitude but is confident that the film will show a different style of her.

“The success (of iSmart Shankar) has defied my predictions. The result speaks volumes about the love Telugu audience has on Puri (Jagannadh) sir. They have been waiting for such a film from him and also my on-screen chemistry with Ram too has received accolades. I’m elated to be a part of this film,” says Nabha.



Director Ram Gopal Varma has stated that Nabha is the next big star to watch out for in the industry and compared her to actor Ileana D’Cruz.



“I take it as a compliment and it feels great to hear these words from RGV. Ileana has been a heartthrob in the Telugu industry since the time she did Pokiri, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh. She was propelled to instant stardom by its stupendous success and comparing me to her is a big thing,” shares Nabha.

Up next, Nabha is looking forward to joining the sets of her upcoming film, Disco Raja. Directed by Vi Anand, the sci-fi thriller will see her in a completely new role. “I will be resuming shooting for the film in the first week of August in Delhi. It’s a 10-day schedule involving the principal cast of the film.



I play an interesting character stuffed with entertainment in the film and I’m excited to be paired opposite Ravi Teja. Different cinema has always been Vi Anand’s forte and I’m sure the audience would relate to my character,” she signs off.