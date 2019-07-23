Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Man, wife get jail for kicking mom out of house

In a first-of-its-kind judgement, a couple have been sentenced to two years in jail for forcing the husband’s mother out of their house.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first-of-its-kind judgement, a couple has been sentenced to two years in jail for forcing the husband’s mother out of their house. The couple were also fined Rs 10,000 each after a city court on July 22 convicted them in the case, which was registered in 2015.

The house at Neredmet was bequeathed to GE Prema Kumari, then 66, by her husband in 2013. Her elder son, GA Amit Kumar, who worked at a private school, and his wife Shobitha Lavanya, a homemaker, moved into the house in February 2015.

The property was registered under the name of Prema’s husband Amrutha Rao. Though she initially welcomed Amit and Shobitha, she later realised they intended to occupy the house. In June 2015, without Prema’s knowledge, Amit got the house registered under his name, and since then, he and his wife started harassing her and asked her to leave. When she refused, they forced her out and threatened to kill her if she returned.

Due to health issues, Prema Kumari used to relieve herself involuntarily. Amit took photos of this and used them to harass his mother. Prema eventually left the house, and complained to the Neredmet police, who registered a case.

