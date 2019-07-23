Home Cities Hyderabad

Industrialist Koganti Satyam, other accused held series of recces before killing Vijayawada businessman Ram Prasad in Hyderabad

It was also revealed that Satyam had released a three-minute video, in which he is seen standing beside an idol.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industrialist Koganti Satyam, accused in the murder case of Vijayawada businessman T Ram Prasad, is learnt to have had conducted recce in multiple spots in the city as well as Vijayawada, in order to decide the spot wherein his business partner should be eliminated.

According to the police, Satyam had been scouting ‘locations’ over WhatsApp video calls with the killers he hired, before deciding on Punjagutta as the spot. 

With their three days in police custody having ended, the Punjagutta police produced the eight accused including Koganti Satyam before the court on Monday. Later, the accused were shifted to prison for judicial remand. 

The investigators reportedly shot a number of questions to Koganti Satyam, by showing the CCTV footage and video grabs of their recce in Punjagutta among more than 20 other places both in the city and Vijayawada. The police, however, had failed to get a confession from Satyam despite his criminal history. Satyam has previously been charged in as many as 21 cases. The charges included murder, attempt to murder, threatening, criminal intimidation.

It is reported that Satyam executed the deed by hiring professional killers. “The accused had initially decided to kill Ram Prasad in Vijayawada, but as the police kept a close vigil on the activities of Satyam and his followers, they decided to do the deed in Hyderabad,” sources said. 

Video to divert probe?

It was also revealed that Satyam had released a three-minute video, in which he is seen standing beside an idol. The video indicates that he was visiting the Tirumala temple to offer prayers while the murder was happening in Punjagutta. “It might have been his (Satyam) plan to divert the attention from him during the investigation,” sources said.

