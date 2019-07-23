Home Cities Hyderabad

Jabardasth actor A Vinod's landlord surrenders

He then called Vinod to his house on the pretext of returning the amount, and abused and assaulted him there. Vinod suffered severe injuries in the incident.

Published: 23rd July 2019 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Popular TV artiste of ‘Jabardasth’  fame, Vinod alias Vinodini

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hours after the case against landlords of Jabardasth actor A Vinod who allegedly assaulting the latter over a land dispute was altered to be registered under sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the accused Balaji and his sons surrendered before the court on Monday. The Kacheguda police are likely to take them into custody. 

Earlier in the day, Inspector MD Habeebullah Khan had said that they had altered the charges, earlier registered as assault and abuse, to SC/ST atrocity. “Now we have altered the cases and registered them under sections of the SC/ST Act. According to the complaint, the house owner Balaji, his wife Prameela and others hurled casteist abuses at the actor and assaulted him,” the Inspector further stated.

The case

It is learnt that Vinod had paid an amount of `15 lakh to the house owner Balaji after the latter assured the actor that he would sell the property to him. However, Balaji later declined the offer to sell his house. He then called Vinod to his house on the pretext of returning the amount and abused and assaulted him there. Vinod suffered severe injuries in the incident.

TAGS
Jabardasth actor A Vinod SC/ST act Kacheguda police Balaji
