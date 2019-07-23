Mining baron and former Karnataka minister  Gali Janardhan Reddy appears before ED in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mining baron and former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhana Reddy appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in the city on Monday in connection with the cases against him under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) registered by the agency.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Gali Janardhan Reddy said that he had gone to the office to meet ED officials regarding the release of his assets that were earlier attached by the agency.

According to sources from the ED, Reddy was summoned for questioning in connection with the FEMA violations. However, Reddy said that the High Court of Karnataka had quashed all cases against him and had instructed the ED to release the seized assets.

They had even approached the Supreme Court challenging the HC order but were turned down.