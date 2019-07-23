Home Cities Hyderabad

Must-haves during  a rainy day out in Hyderabad

Come monsoons, you never know when you’ll be stranded in a downpour. Here’s your checklist for such a day.

Published: 23rd July 2019 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 01:26 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Everyone who has experienced the monsoon in the crowded metro cities probably has a love-hate relationship with the season. While the rain makes the city seem fresh and beautiful, the rampant water-logging and power-cuts often bring the city to a standstill.

However, since professionals and travel lovers will still step out during the incessant downpour, here are some things that they must carry along for a safe trip.

  1. Umbrellas/Raincoats: These are the primary weapons that will help you weather the literal storm. When the torrential rains commence, make sure you carry a sturdy umbrella that will not upturn while facing the strong winds. Further, a raincoat will allow you to stay dry and free from nasty colds and other diseases. Make sure you have one that covers you from head to toe.
     
  2. The right footwear: When you are stepping out in the rains, fashion should be the last thing on your mind - especially when it comes to footwear. Wearing expensive heel or leather boots can prove to be a really bad idea as these will get ruined in the knee-high muddy water in a matter of seconds. Instead, go for gumboots or shoes with rubbers soles. These will prevent slipping and tripping, and also, it won’t hurt as much if they get ruined.
     
  3. Stash of tampons: If you’re on your period, stepping out in the rains can be trickier. The moisture in the air can lead to rashes while the probability of leaks and stains increases manifold. To avoid such a situation, it is a good idea to arm yourself with tampons. As internal-use period care solutions, tampons will decrease the chances of rashes, staining, leaking and foul odor. There are plenty of options to choose from in the market like O.B. ProComfort Tampons, FLOH tampons, Kotex, etc. Furthermore, these tampons will allow you to remain on the go and even forget that you are on your period.
     
  4. Waterproof bag: The worst thing that can happen during the monsoon is damaging your electronics like your phone or laptop. Carry a waterproof bag which will protect your belongings so you can step out worry-free. For added protection, cover your phone and laptop with a plastic bag so that moisture has no way to get in contact with them. 
     
  5. Food and supplies: If the weather gets harsh and you’re stuck somewhere, extra food and water will be a big help. Carry snacks and drinks along even if you are headed out only for a few hours. Rains are unpredictable so be prepared.
     
  6. Power Bank: If you are stranded for hours, a power bank can be a savior. Not only can you contact someone for help, but you can also use it to pass the time while you’re stuck! 
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad Rains Telangana
