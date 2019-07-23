Home Cities Hyderabad

Rangam predicts good rains, bright future for Telangana

At present, despite the onset of monsoon, the State has witnessed scanty rainfall. But the oracle said that there would be good rains this year and farmers should not be dejected. 

Oracle Matangi Swarnalatha performing the ritual of Rangam at Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad

Oracle Matangi Swarnalatha performing the ritual of Rangam at Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bountiful rains and a bright future are in store for Telangana, as predicted by the oracle Matangi Swarnalatha at the Rangam programme on Monday, a ritual performed as part of the Bonalu festival. 

Standing atop an earthen pot in the premises of Ujjaini Mahakali temple in Secunderabad, Swarnalatha invoked the goddess and performed the Rangam in the presence of Minister for Animal Husbandry T Srinivas Yadav.

When the temple priest asked her about the poor rains in the State after more than half the year has lapsed, she replied that there will be abundant rains and good inflows into the projects. 

“People need not worry, all their issues will be addressed. Devotees have celebrated the festival on a grand scale. I am satisfied and happy with that,” she said.

She answered the questions posed by devotees and assured that there would be all round development this year. The oracle also said she was satisfied with the arrangements made for the festivities and would bless people with happiness and prosperity.

She expressed satisfaction over the prayers offered by devotees and added that the people would lead a happy and peaceful life this year. She also asked the devotees to offer ‘Saka Bonam’ for the next five weeks. 

Thousands of devotees, mostly women, made a beeline outside the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad and offered prayers to Goddess Mahankali as the Lashkar Bonalu concluded here on Monday.

After the Rangam predictions were completed, the idols of Goddess Mahankali were taken out in a procession. The procession went round the General Bazar, R P Road and other adjoining areas of Secunderabad.

‘Pothrajus’ and ‘Ghatams’, accompanied by ‘teen maar’ beats, attracted the attention of the residents. In Hyderabad, the Bonalu festival will be held on July 28 and the Rangam on July 29. 

Rajani for Old City’s Bonalu?

Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram on Monday urged the State government to examine the health of elephant Rajani and certify its fitness for participation in Bonalu procession in Old City next week as the elephant brought from Karnataka could not fulfill rituals of Ujjaini Mahankali Temple Bonalu procession 

