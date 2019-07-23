University of Hyderabad research scholar found dead in hostel toilet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old student, who was pursuing PhD at the University of Hyderabad, was found dead on Monday morning in the common toilet of her hostel.

According to police officials, the deceased Dipika Mahapatra was pursuing her PhD at the Department of Dalit and Adivasi Studies and Translation. She hailed from Kharagpur.

At around 8 am on Monday morning, students of the Ladies Hostel-1 in the North Campus of the university found Dipika lying on the floor of the washroom, in an unconscious state. They immediately informed the hostel authorities, who took her to the Citizen Hospital. However, the doctors at the hospital declared her brought dead, at around 8.30 am. A case has been registered on the matter.

As per the police statement, the medical record from the health centre at the varsity, and the information divulged by her relatives, it has come to light that Dipika had been suffering from some neurological disease and epilepsy. She was also undergoing treatment for the same. Police say that so far, there was no suspicion regarding the circumstances of death. The university authorities also believe that the student suffered from an epileptic seizure, and are awaiting the results of the post-mortem.