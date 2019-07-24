Home Cities Hyderabad

Exploited at home, ageing parents of Hyderabad put up a fight

Senior citizens in Hyderabad filed 50 complaints against their families, while their Secunderabad counterparts filed 33 in 2018-19

Published: 24th July 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

old age homes

Image for representational purpose only.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ageing population of Hyderabad is on the rise and so are the conflicts between parents and children, leading to the helpless senior citizens being abused, harassed and ultimately left abandoned.

In an all-time high, the district has seen over 70 to 80 complaints in the past year from senior citizens, at the two Maintenance Tribunals and Appellate Tribunals for senior citizens at the district collectorate.

This was revealed in an RTI filed by Express on YouRTI.in. At least 33 fresh complaints came from Secunderabad in 2018-2019. In Hyderabad, officials note that close to 50 complaints came during the same period. The tribunals which are set up at the office of the revenue divisional officer level in Hyderabad and Secunderabad take in complaints from senior citizens who are tortured, pressured to give up property or thrown out on to the streets without any monetary support.

As per the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act in the State, any senior who cannot maintain themselves out of their earnings or their property can claim maintenance from their children by appealing to the revenue officials in their areas. Apart from giving orders to children to maintain their parents, the tribunal can also ask the registration department at the collectorate to cancel the registration of the property which is in the name of the children. This has been seen in two cases in the district in 2018-19 where ‘gift deeds’ on the property they allocated to the children were cancelled by elderly parents. According to officials, the majority of the cases belong to property disputes in terms of children forcing and harassing parents to forgo their property and few come due to ‘non-maintenance of parents’.

“In most, children stake a claim in the property wrongfully, and try to register it under their names,” noted Srinivas Reddy, RDO Hyderabad. For most property-related coercions, the RDO’s office counsels the parties and closes the case with a resolution. It is only in extreme cases, that the RDO can appeal to the police for ensuring the children leave the home. According to officials, what this trend implies is that while cases are trickling in, parents are well aware of their rights and ensure they have some form of social security to sustain themselves through old-age, however, property disputes can happen and drag on for years. In Secunderabad, however, out of 33 cases, 17 cases were rewarded maintenance in 2018-19. As per RTI, almost 14 had to be withdrawn or rejected due to the civil nature of the complaints.“The cases have been increasing day in and day out primarily due to the mistrust between the groups,” said Raja Goud, RDO, Secunderabad. In one of the most shocking cases, an IPS officer was found sending legal notices to his parents to vacate the house, for which the RDO had to initiate months of counselling, informed Raja.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YouRTI.in Secunderabad parents children conflicts ageing population of Hyderabad
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp