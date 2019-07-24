Fashion for change

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ten kids from Teach for Change, an NGO that promotes education for all, inaugurated Fashion Yatra, the one-day fashion and lifestyle expo curated by Kamini Saraf at Hotel Taj Krishna on Monday.

Over 70 designers from all over India showcased their ware in the event which also had exhibitors such as Frazer and Haws, a 150-year-old British Silverware maker which is specialized in sterling silver, glass artifacts, crystal both for corporate and home gifting.

Its products are patronized who’s who of the corporate world and British Royalty. It has showcased a Balaji idol made up of pure silver with gold plating, black marble and resin. It is one of the costliest items on display and costs 2.65 lakh. Similarly, other unique pieces include Krishna Samaria priced at Rs 2.45 lakh, Radhika Krishna Jhula prices at Rs 44,300.

While Little Gestures, a wedding management company showcased gifting ideas, city-based Chandrakanta Goenka our up her stall ‘Creative Corners”. What to keep in that corner, how to make corners look full and look good. I have turned that passion of mine into a business. I have a portfolio of 22 unique corner ideas, she shared. The proceeds of the exhibition will go towards Teach for Change towards educating underprivileged children, Kamini added.