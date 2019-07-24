Lured by food, pit bull lands in thieves’ net in Hyderabad's Sainikpuri

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A one-year-old pit bull, Tingu, was stolen early hours on Monday by three boys riding a scooter in Sainikpuri.

The owners who were out for a stroll found the gate of the house open with the dog missing when they returned. On looking up the CCTV, the boys are clearly seen feeding the dog, and nabbing it.

“We have five dogs, so never locked the gate assuming no one would enter,” said Vamshi, the owner. He suspects the dog has been taken for resale or for dog breeding. An FIR was registered under Sec 378 in connection with the incident.