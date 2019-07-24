TISS Hyderabad campus to resume academic activities from July 25

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences here, which suspended academic activities since July 15 following protests by some students over scholarships and hostel facilities, has said the campus will reopen from Thursday.

The institute appealed to students to ensure the smooth conduct of classes. The decision was taken based on current assessment of the situation, it said.

"the institute has decided to reopen and resume the academic activities in Hyderabad off-campus from Thursday, July 25, 2019," a notification issued by TISS said on Monday.

"It is sincerely appealed to all students to ensure the smooth functioning and conduct of classes and all other academic activities on the campus," it further said.

Suspension of academic activities was necessitated due to the blockade of entry of faculty, students and staff by a section of protesting students thereby paralysing the functioning of the campus since July 9, TISS said.

Since then, the institute administration has received several representations from present students, alumni, parents and other well-wishers appealing for resuming of activities at the Hyderabad off-campus at the earliest, it said.

The campus faculty had earlier made efforts to engage with the protesting students and the students eligible for government of India post-matric scholarship (GoI PMS).

The students demanded that the institute bridge the gap between the scholarship amount provided by the GoI PMS and the actual living expenses of the students, and also to mediate between them and the private service provider to ensure lowering of the hostel tariffs for all students, according to TISS.