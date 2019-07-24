Home Cities Hyderabad

TRS & BJP workers clash over Anand Bagh’s Road Under Bridge work

Days after a TRS woman leader assaulted a traffic policeman on duty at Moula Ali, TRS workers on Tuesday allegedly assaulted a person at Malkajgiri, Rachakonda.

Published: 24th July 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

TRS Workers

TRS Workers (File Photo| Vinay Madapu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after a TRS woman leader assaulted a traffic policeman on duty at Moula Ali, TRS workers on Tuesday allegedly assaulted a person at Malkajgiri, Rachakonda. The incident occurred at a review meeting on the progress of Anand Bagh’s Road Under Bridge (RUB) being held by Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao. As the MLA was addressing the meeting, BJP workers protested, holding placards, demanding to expedite the RUB work.

Infuriated with this, the MLA, ‘lost his cool’ and threatened the protestors.  In the video which went viral, he says, “The work which was pending for long is moving now, and this should not be politicised. Don’t create a nuisance and disturb the meeting,” he says.

This led to violent protests. A scuffle ensued between the BJP and TRS workers leaving five people injured. B Nagaraju was allegedly badly beaten up by a group of more than 20 people. While he suffered a hairline fracture on the nose and other injuries, Srinivas, another man, suffered a leg fracture. The Malkajgiri police registered two separate cases against both the complainants.

Comments

