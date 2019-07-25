Home Cities Hyderabad

Alarming rise in accident deaths in first 6 months

Published: 25th July 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 10:04 AM

road accident

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least 800 people have died in the city in road accidents in the first six months of 2019, said Additional Commissioner (Traffic), Hyderabad, Anil Kumar. This figure is much higher than the 303 accident deaths reported in 2018 and 313 in 2017. Around 400 persons were killed in road accidents in 2016.

This was disclosed at a review meeting between traffic police of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda and GHMC officials which was held here on Wednesday to discuss the measures to be taken to avert deathly accidents.

In view of the above figures, the GHMC has identified as many as 50 black spots across the city where five or more fatal accidents occur.

Speaking at the review meeting, Anil Kumar said that by taking small measures, accidents can be averted and traffic related issues can be controlled with ease. He suggested shifting of electric poles and improvement of bus shelter for the same.

GHMC Chief Engineer Mohammad Ziauddin informed that zonal commissioners concerned can take up repair work worth up to `20 lakh. For any amount  of work more than this, the sanction needs to be taken from Head Office.

He also urged the traffic police to bring forth their problems and suggestions to the executive engineer concerned to take up remedial measures.

