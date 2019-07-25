Child spills beans to grandparents after dad murders mom with scissors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her husband at Jawaharnagar in the city late on Wednesday night. The incident came to light after their 6-year-old child, who witnessed the murder, informed his paternal grandparents.

Police said K Vijay stabbed his wife K Shanta with a pair of scissors and fled along with his son to Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh.

Vijay, who hails from Nandyal, and Shanti, who was from Nellore, had three children aged 11, 9 and 6. While the two elder children stayed with Vijay’s parents, the youngest stayed with the couple.

The couple were in the trade of selling steel articles in exchange for old saris, which were in turn sold to wholesale traders. Two months ago, the family moved into a rented house at Shiva Nagar under the Jawaharnagar police limits.

Early on Thursday morning, Vijay’s parents were in for a surprise when he suddenly arrived at their home in Nandyal, along with his son. Vijay’s father Subba Rayudu asked about Shanti, but Vijay left the house without giving any reply. The child later informed his grandparents that Vijay and Shanti had quarrelled on Wednesday night and Vijay stabbed Shanti with the scissors.

Subbarayudu immediately alerted his nephew Obulesh who also stays in Jawaharnagar. When Obulesh went to the couple's home, he found Shanti in a pool of blood, with two deep stab injuries on the throat, just below the lower jaw.

Obulesh informed Subba Rayudu and alerted the police who rushed to the spot and shifted the body for postmortem after collecting clues. "We will get to know more details after speaking to the child who is a direct witness to the incident. Special teams have been deputed to trace Vijay,” said Jawaharnagar Inspector R Saidulu.

Inquiries revealed that two years ago, the couple had differences, but reconciled after community elders intervened. Police suspect a petty issue may have led to Vijay stabbing Shanti in a fit of rage.