Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation dumps scrap metal, tyres in MLA Colony raising dengue fears

Three weeks ago, the municipal corporation’s workers dumped waste material in the open space in the heart of Banjara Hills, causing inconvenience to local residents

Published: 25th July 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Site meant for a park at the MLA Colony in the heart of Banjara Hills filled with scrap material and used tyres | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Due to the irresponsible attitude of GHMC’s Disaster Management Wing, an open space in MLA Colony, earmarked in the layout for a proposed park, has been turned into a virtual dump yard.
About three weeks ago, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation workers dumped scrap metal and used tyres, all collected during its recent cleanup drive, in this open space, in the heart of Banjara Hills, causing inconvenience to the local residents.

To make matters worse, the tyres which are filled with rainwater have become breeding ground for mosquitoes. According to residents, around 100 tyres and tonnes of metallic scrap items are dumped in the area.

“As per the initial layout, this land belongs to the government and was meant to be developed into a park. With no park coming up, soon people started encroaching the area,” said Ridhima G, a local resident.
“When the issue of encroachment came to light last year, we were hoping that the officials will take a stand and develop the area into a park. However, they have begun using it for dumping the scrap, which will further encourage encroachers,” added another resident.

Two affected by dengue

Residents also claimed that the mosquitoes bear dengue strain and have already affected two residents. “We have been constantly approaching officials regarding this issue as two residents suffered dengue fever,” added Ridhima. Meanwhile, officials from the Entomology Department said that they are regularly taking up mosquito fogging activities.

Officials from Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EVDM), meanwhile, said that the material is kept in this particular place as six dumping yards of the GHMC are under renovation.“The scrap belongs to the transport department and was to be placed in the GHMC yards. Since they are under renovation, we have placed them on government land. It will be cleared in one week time. Until then we are ensuring regular spraying of medicines,” said Vishwajit Kampati, EVDM Director.

