Hyderabad Police nab inter-State highway robbery gang, recover toy gun and Rs 3.2 cr goods

HYDERABAD: Seven members of an inter-state gang, including two women, who indulged in robbing a gold businessman last month were arrested in a joint operation of Cyberabad SOT and Shadnagar police on Wednesday. The police seized `3.20 crore worth stolen property from the accused.

In a daylight heist, the seven robbed the car in which the businessman’s employees were travelling along with cash of Rs 3.67 crore at gun point near Raikal toll plaza, Shadnagar last month.

All the arrested are from Maharasthra and are identified as B Vishwajeet Chandrakanth, 21, Mayuresh Manohar Pisal, 22, Sujatha Ramesh Ghare, 35, Akash Kamble, 23, Sunny Chavan, 21, Akash Deepak Rathode, 20 and Sunitha Chandrakanth Bhosle, 39. The Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said one of the accused Mayuresh worked as driver with the victim businessman Raju Nangre.

It was routine for employees of Nangre to procure gold from Kerala and transport the same by road to Mumbai and Hyderabad. Nangre had around 30 employees and the cars they travelled in had secret cavities in which gold and cash were concealed. During their visit to Hyderabad, they would stop at Dhashmesh Dhaba near Raikal toll plaza in Shadnagar for lunch or dinner.

When Mayuresh went home to Bhiwandi three months ago, he met Vishwajith and Sujatha. Upon explaining his job, they hatched a plan to rob the businessman and share the booty. As per their plan, Vishwajeet purchased a cigar lighter, which resembled a pistol for `1,000. He then formed a gang with Akash Kamble, Sunny Chavan and Akash Deepak. On June 28, the accused came to Dhashmesh Dhaba, and noticed the vehicle belonging to Nangre.

The accused detained the car before it entered on the National Highway and forcibly sat in to the vehicle by threatening the drivers with pistol. The accused robbed the car along with net cash of Rs 3.67 crore.

During the probe, police collected footage of CCTVs and identified the location. Based on leads, police arrested the accused and seized stolen property.