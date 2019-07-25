Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police nab inter-State highway robbery gang, recover toy gun and Rs 3.2 cr goods

It was routine for employees of Nangre to procure gold from Kerala and transport the same by road to Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Published: 25th July 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Police officials display the toy gun used by the gang, and the stolen gold and cash worth Rs 3.20 crore seized from them at the Shadnagar Police Station on Wednesday (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seven members of an inter-state gang,  including two women, who indulged in robbing a gold businessman last month were arrested in a joint operation of Cyberabad SOT and Shadnagar police on Wednesday. The police seized `3.20 crore worth stolen property from the accused.

In a daylight heist, the seven robbed the car in which the businessman’s employees were travelling along with cash of Rs 3.67 crore at gun point near Raikal toll plaza, Shadnagar last month.

All the arrested are from Maharasthra and are identified as B Vishwajeet Chandrakanth, 21, Mayuresh Manohar Pisal, 22, Sujatha Ramesh Ghare, 35, Akash Kamble, 23, Sunny Chavan, 21, Akash Deepak Rathode, 20 and Sunitha Chandrakanth Bhosle, 39. The Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said one of the accused Mayuresh worked as driver with the victim businessman Raju Nangre.

It was routine for employees of Nangre to procure gold from Kerala and transport the same by road to Mumbai and Hyderabad. Nangre had around 30 employees and the cars they travelled in had secret cavities in which gold and cash were concealed. During their visit to Hyderabad, they would stop at Dhashmesh Dhaba near Raikal toll plaza in Shadnagar for lunch or dinner.

When Mayuresh went home to Bhiwandi three months ago, he met Vishwajith and Sujatha. Upon explaining his job, they hatched a plan to rob the businessman and share the booty. As per their plan, Vishwajeet purchased a cigar lighter, which resembled a pistol for `1,000. He then formed a gang with Akash Kamble, Sunny Chavan and Akash Deepak. On June 28, the accused came to Dhashmesh Dhaba, and noticed the vehicle belonging to Nangre.

The accused detained the car before it entered on the National Highway and forcibly sat in to the vehicle by threatening the drivers with pistol. The accused robbed the car along with net cash of Rs 3.67 crore.
During the probe, police collected footage of CCTVs and identified the location. Based on leads, police arrested the accused and seized stolen property.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Police inter-state gang Cyberabad SOT Shadnagar police
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp