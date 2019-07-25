Nizamabad women stage protest at CM KCR camp office

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 50 women from Nizamabad were taken into preventive custody after they tried to stage a protest at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s camp office demanding that the government provide them with double bedroom houses.

The women continued their protest after they were shifted to the Punjagutta PS. According to police, women from Ankapur of Nizamabad arrived in the city on Wednesday to meet the chief minister and submit a representation seeking the sanction of double bedroom houses. However, the security staff did not permit them to enter the camp office. Irate over the incident, they staged the protest.