Home Cities Hyderabad

Three persons arrested for aiding bank fraud in Hyderabad

The Central Crime Station (CCS) police arrested three persons in connection with a bank fraud case registered in 2016.

Published: 25th July 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police arrested three persons in connection with a bank fraud case registered in 2016. They allegedly helped a person in availing Rs 5 crore bank loan by providing him with fake and fabricated documents that were submitted to the bank as collateral security.  
The arrested persons are identified as  Babu Rao, Indrakaran and Srikanth. All are brothers and residents residing under Balapur police limits.

After the police registered a case in 2016, they arrested Vimal Goel last year for duping Syndicate Bank by submitting fake documents and obtaining a loan. During Goel’s investigation, it was revealed that the documents were prepared by the three accused with the assistance of revenue officials.

“At the time of sanctioning of loan, the legal adviser of the bank failed in verifying the documents of the properties that were pledged with the bank. Following the negligence of the legal officers, we have served notices to them asking them to explain why they allowed fake documents for sanctioning the loan,” said the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Crime Station bank fraud hyderabad fraud bank loan
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp