Visionary Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System project by Government in Hyderabad moving well

The Biodiversity flyover will now be one of the highest flyovers in the city with a 17meters height at the highest point

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government’s vision to connect Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) to the Financial District, covering the entire IT corridor with the ambitious Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System (EBRTS) has been put into motion with the work for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the EBRTS project being awarded to M/s Aarvee Associates by the Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) on Wednesday.

Two firms, M/s RITES — a PSU of the Indian Railways — and M/s Aarvee Associates participated in the tenders. Both firms cleared the technical evaluation and their financial bids were opened on Wednesday.
NVS Reddy, managing director of HAML, said, “While M/s Aarvee Associates quoted `106 lakh, M/s RITES quoted `129 lakh for preparation of the DPR. Based on the combined technical and financial scores, M/s Aarvee Associates was awarded the work for preparation of the DPR.”

He further said, “The firm has to submit the DPR for the project within three months, which includes alignment fixation, location of stations, traffic studies and ridership estimation, soil investigation, social and environmental impact assessment, financial model etc.”

