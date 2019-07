By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over ill-health, an engineering student, T Saicharan, 21, allegedly committed suicide in Alwal on Thursday. He was found hanging at his home.For the past two days, he was suffering from viral fever. On Thursday, his mother, T Anitha, was taking him to the hospital. Midway to the hospital, he told his mother that he forgot his hospital records and went home. After waiting for a long time, she rushed home and found Saicharan hanging from the ceiling fan.