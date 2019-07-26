Five from Hyderabad ‘under scanner’ after contraband seized at Hyderabad Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DR), Hyderabad unit, are reportedly questioning seven persons — five Hyderabadis and two African nationals — after they seized huge consignments of consumer goods that were being smuggled from African countries. The goods were undervalued to evade customs duty.

Officials seized seven consignments of unaccompanied baggage at the RGIA cargo complex, weighing around 13 tonnes and worth Rs 52.24 lakh. The goods were reportedly to be sold in markets across cities where African nationals resided.

Based on specific intelligence, DRI officials intercepted the consignments, belonging to African nationals, that originated from Lagos, and Nigeria. They were declared as ‘edible foodstuff and personal effects’ and weighed around 10 tonnes. The value, as declared to customs, was around Rs 1.3 lakh.

However, on inspection, a variety of items including noodles, cosmetics, palm oil, beef, dried fish, meat, beverages including alcohol —that are otherwise not allowed to be imported as baggage — were found. Goods valued at Rs 41.24 lakh were seized.

Apart from evading customs duty, the unaccompanied baggage route was employed to avoid regulatory permissions from FSSAI, Plant Quarantine, Animal Quarantine, State Excise, Legal Metrology and other agencies. “In some cases, the financier would book the consignment under names African travellers and claim them to avoid suspicion,” said officials.