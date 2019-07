By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A welder allegedly killed his wife in Dundigal on Thursday. B Prabhakar attacked his wife Ramadevi, 43, with an iron rod, and informed his son about the murder, before fleeing. The couple were staying separately for more than a year.

A few years ago, differences broke out between them over family property. Prabhakar came to meet Ramadevi, and irked that she did not meet him, he waited outside and attacked her with the iron rod when she came out.