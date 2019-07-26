Telangana High Court raps Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation over unauthorised arches

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of the unauthorised erection of arches, hoardings, flexis, cut outs and banners causing inconvenience to the public and damaging public property, the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed one of the organisers to deposit Rs 50,000 before the municipality concerned towards expenses for removal of such structures. The civic authorities have become mute spectators in taking action against the violators, the court remarked.

Justice P Naveen Rao passed this order in the petition filed by a resident of Kachiguda, complaining the authorities of GHMC have failed to take steps for removal of unauthorised arches erected in public places on the occasion of Bonalu festival. The judge adjourned the case hearing to August 1 for submission of the report and to know the GHMC’s stand on the issue.