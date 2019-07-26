Two Hyderabad students lose apprenticeship after shooting Tik Tok videos in hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two physiotherapy students lost their apprenticeship at the Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Secunderabad, for shooting videos on Tik Tok app in the hospital premises.

The two students shot different videos on Tik Tok enacting romantic songs and scenes from Telugu movies, which went viral on the social media on Friday. In the videos, it could be seen that the videos were shot inside the physiotherapy department of the hospital.

As the students were wearing white aprons in the videos, the videos were being shared on social media by people criticizing the hospital and its doctors.

It came to light later that the two persons were physiotherapy students of Sadhana College of Physiotherapy and Zen Vocational College, who were pursuing physiotherapy apprenticeship at the Gandhi Hospital.

Dr Shravan Kumar, Medical Superintendent of the Gandhi Hospital said, "The students in the viral Tik Tok videos are from other college and are apprentices at the Physiotherapy department at Gandhi Hospital. Because of their negligent behaviour we are suspending them and are also serving notice to the Physiotherapy department in charge. Also, our medical students are not involved in any such activity."

Tik Tok app has been getting many people in trouble recently in government workspaces. Just this month few employees of the Khammam Municipal Corporation were transferred after videos shot by them on Tik Tok went viral. In another recent incident from Gujarat, a woman police official was suspended after a Tik Tok video of her dancing inside a police station went viral.

It may be mentioned here that recently a Tik Tok video featuring Furqan Ahmed, the grandson of Home Minister Mahmood Ali went viral and generated controversy, wherein he is seen sitting on the bonnet of a police vehicle, while his friend enacts a movie dialogue threatening a police officer.