382 motorists die in Hyderabad in seven months for not wearing helmets, say police 

Most alarmingly, over 40.80 lakh bikers were booked in this period for a various violation, with riding without a helmet accounting to more than 90 per cent of the cases.

Published: 27th July 2019 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 382 bikers have died this year in the city, due to severe head injuries, as they were not wearing a helmet while riding. 

The accidents were reported during January 2019 till July 26, in different parts of the city covering three commissionerates- Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda. In 26 days of July alone, 70 deaths were reported from 68 fatal accidents, which include 47 bikers and 40 of them were not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Most alarmingly, over 40.80 lakh bikers were booked in this period for a various violation, with riding without a helmet accounting to more than 90 per cent of the cases.  Over 36 lakh bikers were booked for not wearing a helmet.

Over speeding, dangerous driving and wrong side driving, follow the list. 

Out of 646 deaths in three Commissionerates up to 26-07-2019, bikers account to the majority of the victim, with 432 deaths. Of this, 382 riders who were not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, have lost their lives. 

"The main cause for an increase in deaths of two-wheeler riders is not wearing of a helmet.  Over speeding, rash driving, wrong side driving, signal jumping, drunken driving, triple riding and cell phone drive are other major causes of deaths in road accidents," said Anil Kumar Addl, Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Hyderabad.

Police urged bikers to wear helmets and do not drive vehicles in a rash manner, causing danger to other commuters and also to follow traffic rules and save precious lives.  "Stringent action will be taken against the violators who commit traffic violations," he said.    

Cases registered for several violations in three commissionerates in the city:

Not wearing Helmet: 3600212

Over speeding/ Dangerous Driving: 187942

Wrong Side Drive: 102385

Triple riding: 86491 

Signal jumping: 20320

Irregular number plate: 23930

Drunk driving: 20572

Cell phone driving: 16208

