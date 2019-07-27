Elephant from Karnataka being rushed in to Hyderabad for Bonalu procession

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the light of the Bonalu festival in Old City of Hyderabad, the Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram has made arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival on July 28 and Sri Mahankali Jathara and procession on July 29.

Though all the arrangements have been made, anxiety prevails on the participation of an elephant in the Maha Ghatam procession.

The State government is not willing to provide elephant Rajani, and the elephant brought from Kalburgi, Karnataka was abruptly sent back during Ujjaini Mahankali procession last Monday. Now, the Nehru Zoological Park authorities and Endowment Department officials are trying to bring another elephant, Sudha belonging to Sri Mahalaxmi Devasthanam, Chippalakatti, Karnataka.

The elephant is expected to start on Friday night from Bijapur and reach Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

The elephant will participate in Bonalu procession of Sri Nalla Pochamma Temple, Subjimandi on Sunday and on Monday in the Old City Bonalu procession of Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram.

As the devotees from the twin cities and neighbouring districts will visit the temple to seek blessings.

Steps are being taken for the darshan of matha without any inconvenience, said temple patron G Niranjan, President.

Niranjan has requested the government to keep the elephant Rajani on standby. Necessary Court orders in case of any problem based on last week’s experience. Due to the adamant attitude of the officials, and the lack of coordination among them, the age-old religious practices and sentiments of the people are being affected, said the temple priests asking the CM K Chandrasekhar to intervene.