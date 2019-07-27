Home Cities Hyderabad

Elephant from Karnataka being rushed in to Hyderabad for Bonalu procession

Though all the arrangements have been made, anxiety prevails on the participation of an elephant in the Maha Ghatam procession.

Published: 27th July 2019 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao coming to offer 'Bonalu' to the goddess Mahankali at Lal Darwaja temple on the occasion of Bonalu festival in the old city of Hyderabad. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the light of the Bonalu festival in Old City of Hyderabad, the Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram has made arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival on July 28 and Sri Mahankali Jathara and procession on July 29.

Though all the arrangements have been made, anxiety prevails on the participation of an elephant in the Maha Ghatam procession.

The State government is not willing to provide elephant Rajani, and the elephant brought from Kalburgi, Karnataka was abruptly sent back during Ujjaini Mahankali procession last Monday. Now, the Nehru Zoological Park authorities and Endowment Department officials are trying to bring another elephant, Sudha belonging to Sri Mahalaxmi Devasthanam, Chippalakatti, Karnataka.

The elephant is expected to start on Friday night from Bijapur and reach Hyderabad on Saturday evening.
The elephant will participate in Bonalu procession of Sri Nalla Pochamma Temple, Subjimandi on Sunday and on Monday in the Old City Bonalu procession of Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram.
As the devotees from the twin cities and neighbouring districts will visit the temple to seek blessings.
Steps are being taken for the darshan of matha without any inconvenience, said temple patron G Niranjan, President.

Niranjan has requested the government to keep the elephant Rajani on standby. Necessary Court orders in case of any problem based on last week’s experience. Due to the adamant attitude of the officials, and the lack of coordination among them, the age-old religious practices and sentiments of the people are being affected, said the temple priests asking the CM K Chandrasekhar to intervene.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bonalu festival Old City of Hyderabad Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp