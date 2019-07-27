Home Cities Hyderabad

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation revises process of licensing engineers

For the said modifications,  GHMC Standing Committee approved the proposals on Thursday.

Published: 27th July 2019

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To maintain the safety standards in designing and construction of the multi-storied buildings and complexes in Greater Hyderabad limits, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed modifications in the procedure of empanelment of technical personnel. The procedures in the empanelment of licenses proposed by GHMC in respect of buildings above l8 metres in height is that the licensed structural engineer has to certify and submit the plans, structural drawings, designs and analysis of the building.

For the said modifications,  GHMC Standing Committee approved the proposals on Thursday. In respect of buildings up to 18 metres in height (non-high rise buildings), the licensed engineer should certify and submit the proposed project drawing as per existing rules, regulations, by law designs and analysis of such buildings.

In respect of issuing a new license to a structural engineer, the minimum qualification should be MTech/ME with specialisation in structural engineering and with minimum two years of experience in any reputed structural engineer firm having designed minimum three multi-storied buildings. For engineers, who have once been registered as licensed engineers having the qualification of BTech/BE, can be considered for renewal of a license as structural engineer subject to a minimum of ten years of experience, and should have designed minimum ten high-rise buildings.

