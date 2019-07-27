Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation ropes in BARC to produce power, manure from animal carcass

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Working in cooperation with Baba Atomic Research Centre, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is exploring the ways to produce power and manure from animal waste. According to GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore, around 100 metric tonnes of animal waste is being generated by the slaughterhouses on a daily basis.

The commissioner, who on Thursday held a meeting with officials of Baba Atomic Research Centre (BARC) on how to implement the plan and the use of latest technology for the purpose, said that compost units would be installed in the modern slaughterhouses that are under the GHMC limits in order to produce power and manure from animal waste.

It may be mentioned here that the Hyderabad municipal body maintains slaughterhouses in Ramnaspur, Amberpet, Jiyaguda and New Boiguda areas. The BARC officials have already submitted their proposals to the GHMC on the installation of these plants at a minimum cost.

As the GHMC collects waste from chicken and fish stalls, the commissioner had instructed the solid waste management officials to study the feasibility of having compost units at 17 transfer stations of the municipal corporation. The commissioner and other GHMC officials would visit and study BARC projects in and around Mumbai.

Rs 11-crore project

The GHMC has also set a target to restrict the transportation of waste to Jawharnagar Dumping Yard to 2,000 metric tons in the next two years. As part of the measures to achieve that target those who produce more than 25 kgs of garbage daily will be treated as bulk garbage producers and they now have to transport the garbage on their own. GHMC has also chalked out a plan to treat sewage coming out of Jawharnagar dumping yard.