Indian-origin woman from Kenya dies on board air ambulance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An India-origin woman from Kenya who was flying to India in a private air ambulance for treatment for pneumonia breathed her last while on board the air ambulance on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Rupal Bindesh hails from Gujarat, said the police at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police station.

Rupal's family migrated to Kenya a long time ago where they set up businesses. Recently, Rupal had developed pneumonia. Though she underwent treatment, there was no progress.

Her family decided to fly her to Delhi for treatment. The air ambulance was flying to Delhi via Hyderabad, and minutes before it entered the Hyderabad air space, she passed away.

The ambulance made an emergency landing at RGI airport, Shamshabad in Hyderabad.

A case has been registered.

The body was shifted to Osmania hospital for postmortem.