Kargil Diwas: Hyderabad pay tributes to martyrs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Paying tribute to the martyrs of Kargil War on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Social Cause, a city-based NGO, organised a programme at ASCI, Bella Vista on Friday. A seminar on ‘Remembering Kargil: The need for vigil’ was conducted, during which Kargil war veterans shared their experiences.

Lt. Gen K Ramachandra Rao (retd.), Air Vice Marshal Poduri Seshagiri Rao, Colonel Bijoy Mukharjee, Colonel Ajay Reddy, Havaldar S Adi Shankara Narayana Rao and former union home secretary K Padmanabhaiah were present.

Wreath-laying ceremony held at EME Centre

Paying homage to the valiant soldiers who laid down their lives to uphold the honour and pride of the country, Lieutenant General Anil Kapoor, Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME and Colonel Debadas Nanda, Officiating Commandant, 1 EME Centre laid wreaths at the EME War memorial on Friday. The wreath-laying ceremony on Kargil Diwas was also held to commemorate the soldiers’ pledge to their fallen brethren, that they would bring glory to the country