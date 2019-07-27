Home Cities Hyderabad

Lack of parallel roads challenges Strategic Road Development Programme in Hyderabad

On the Kothaguda-Hafeezpet road connecting Botanical Garden road to Manjeera
pipeline via Camelot road, only 70 per cent of the works have been completed

Published: 27th July 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lack of parallel roads haunt the next big Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) work in West Zone. Not only will the commuters bear the lack of road space due to ongoing multi-level flyover works on Kothaguda- Hafeezpet road, but also bear the brunt of having no alternate road. This was planned to be a 200 feet-road but is presently only 100 feet, and in fact lesser due to SRDP works.

Even though the master plan of the city has provision for a parallel road to the Kothaguda-Hafeezpet road, connecting Botanical Garden road to Manjeera pipeline via Camelot road, only 70 per cent of the works have been completed. When completed, it will be a 3.5 km road between Camelot junction and Manjeera pipeline. The major component of this alternate route, however, is the one-lane Railway Under Bridge (RUB), which is nowhere near completion into a two-lane road.

The alternate route was to connect Botanical Garden road from beside Heritage Fresh, crossing by Arbour International School all the way to 80 feet Manjeera pipeline road. However, in between, there is a one-lane RUB, that actually serves as a water duct for rainwater which needs to be expanded to a two-lane RUB.
Officials say work on this cannot begin as the road from this RUB to the Manjeera pipeline which is a stretch of 1.25 km, is not present at the moment and is a kacha road passing through various colonies.
“It is a`1.25 crore project to lay the 100 feet road between RUB and Manjeera pipeline. The MLA and the Corporator are insisting on a straight road and so there is a need for a lot of acquisitions to be undertaken. However, first, the amount needs to be sanctioned from the Chief Engineers office,” noted an official of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Without this sanction, the project will take at least two years for completion, which is similar to the timeline of Kothaguda-Hafeezpet road. The work from RUB to the pipeline may take six to 12 months and further the project’s success will rely on South Central Railway’s permits to expand the RUB. Meanwhile, traffic has already begun choking the Botanical Garden main road and the Kothaguda- Hafeezpet road owing to the road work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SRDP west zone Hyderabad roads hyderabad flyovers Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp