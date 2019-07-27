Midnight theft at Telangana Congress leader’s house

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN a major theft, two unidentified crooks decamped with Rs 1 crore worth of gold and diamonds from the residence of a Congress leader G Padma Rao at Kukatpally in the wee hours of Friday. According to the family members, nearly 2 kg gold and diamond jewellery were stolen in the heist.

According to police, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The Congress leader and his wife were visiting their relative’s home and their daughter was along in the house on Thursday. On Friday morning, she woke up to empty almirahs and doors of the house left ajar. She immediately informed her parents and the police were alerted.

After analysing the footage of CCTV cameras installed at the house, the police found two unidentified men entering the premises at 3 45 am on Friday. They used the window abutting the main door to enter the house. Police have registered a case and started a probe. As of now, they suspect the role of someone known to the family in the heist.