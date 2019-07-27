Osmania University students protest over water shortage

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With taps running dry in two hostels of the Osmania University for the past 10 days, students staged a dharna in front of the women’s hostel on Friday.

The two men’s hostels, Manair and New Sarayu, that house PG students have not been receiving water for the past one week and have to depend on the nearby temple from where they fetch water and store for their use.

Students allege that even drinking water is not available in the hostels and repeated attempts to bring the issue to the notice of the authorities failed, following which they staged the dharna.“Though college started from July 15, we have not been getting water either in the washrooms nor for drinking. We are fetching water from a tap near a temple.

Before and after classes, students can be seen walking with pails and bottles. We don’t know if we are here to study or worry about water,” said M Mahesh, PG student.Students have been assured that arrangements will be made within a week.