Hyderabad Police special teams launch search of two missing brothers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Special teams have been deputed to trace two brothers aged 10 and 6, who went missing from Chandanagar, Cyberabad commissionerate in the city on Thursday.

Parents of Mohd Jhan (10) and Mohd Ameen (6), approached the police on Friday. Mohd Munna, his wife Bujji along with their children reside at Papireddy colony, Chandanagar. While the couple is daily labourers, Jhan and Ameen study in class III and II respectively, in the Government school in the same locality.

On Thursday evening, after returning from school, they went to play as usual but did not return home. Their parents assumed that the children may be with their relatives. But on Friday morning, they found out that the children were not at their relatives. The police teams swung into action and started a search operation.

The police searched the railway station and verified the CCTV cameras, which revealed that the children boarded the Hyderabad bound MMTS train.