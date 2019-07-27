Home Cities Hyderabad

Pseudo CMO official held in Hyderabad for extortion from state government officials

The accused Rayabandi Surya Prakash Chary alias Suri Babu(40) demanded financial help to organize media conferences, Telangana Martyrs' Day at various locations.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of Hyderabad Taskforce nabbed a realtor, who impersonated himself as an official working with the Telangana Chief Minister's office and extorted money from several government employees and private companies in the state. 

The accused Rayabandi Surya Prakash Chary alias Suri Babu(40) demanded financial help to organize media conferences, Telangana Martyrs' Day at various locations and threatened the officials with a transfer if they did not pay the demanded amount. His victims were mostly Sub-registrars, found police.

According to police, Suri Babu hailing from Hayathnagar of Ranga Reddy district started a career as a realtor. To make easy money, he took to cheating government officials. He collected contact numbers of officials from the justdial portal and would call them and introduce himself as an official at the Chief Minister's Office.

He would tell them that he needs help to organize media conferences and also to conduct programs in memory of Telangana martyrs and demanded money from them. He threatened them with a transfer if they did not give him money. 

In a similar way, a few days ago, he contacted the Sub Registrar & in charge Sub Registrars working in Siddipet district. He demanded Rs one lakh to organize a program and gave his account details for the money transfer.

The officials transferred Rs 55,000 to his account and inquired with colleagues in other offices and also at the Chief Minister's office, but to their shock, they found that there was no employee with that name and officials from other locations also paid money to him.

Siddipet police registered two cases in this regard and started an investigation. Meanwhile, based on a tip-off taskforce sleuths nabbed  Rayabandi Surya Prakash Chary on Saturday. 

Inquiries revealed that he is a habitual offender and was involved in as many as eleven similar cases across the state.

He was earlier arrested by different police stations under Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates.

