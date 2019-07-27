Thieves acquitted, goldsmith jailed in a rare judgement by Magistrate court in Telangana's Rangareddy district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The XVII Metropolitan Magistrate court at Maheshwaram, Rangareddy district, acquitted the chain snatchers and found Amul Kolekar, a goldsmith, guilty under the charge of dishonestly receiving stolen property (411 IPC) sentencing him to one-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500.

Amul received the stolen gold chain from a chain snatcher gang, who was acquitted in connection with a chain snatching case reported at Adibatla, Rachakonda in February 2018.

The snatchers were acquitted as the court found that the prosecution could not prove the charges against them. Amul bought the chain knowing it was stolen. After the snatchers were arrested, Amul was also arrested and the gold chain was recovered from him.