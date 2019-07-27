Home Cities Hyderabad

Tik Tok video takes apprenticeship of two students at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad

Two physiotherapy students lost their apprenticeship at the Gandhi Hospital here for shooting videos on Tik Tok app on the hospital premises.

Published: 27th July 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two physiotherapy students lost their apprenticeship at the Gandhi Hospital here for shooting videos on Tik Tok app on the hospital premises. They were seen crooning and dancing to Telugu songs and dialogues in the videos, which went viral on Friday.

It is learnt that the two were students of Sadhana College of Physiotherapy and Zen Vocational College and are interning at Gandhi Hospital.

‘’Both of them were not from Gandhi Hospital. We have cancelled their internships because of negligent behaviour and have served notices to the in-charge of the Physiotherapy department on this issue. Our students were involved in any such activity, ” Dr P. Sravan Kumar, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital said.

Tik Tok app has been getting many people in trouble at workspaces. Recently a few employees of Khammam Municipal Corporation were transferred after videos shot by them on Tik Tok went viral.

In another incident from Gujarat, a woman police officer was suspended after a Tik Tok video of her dancing inside a police station went viral.

It may be mentioned here that a Tik Tok video featuring Furqan Ahmed, the grandson of Home Minister Mahmood Ali went viral and generated controversy, wherein he was seen sitting on the bonnet of a police vehicle, while his friend enacts a movie dialogue threatening a police officer.

TAGS
TikTok Gandhi Hospital Sadhana College of Physiotherapy Zen Vocational College Home Minister Mahmood Ali
