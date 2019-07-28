Centre will take good care of its security forces: G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy on Saturday announced that the union government will leave no stone unturned in enhancing the operational capabilities of the security forces and that all kinds of internal security problems will be handled with firmness.

Reddy was speaking at the Group Centre, CRPF, Chandrayangutta, after paying homage at the Martyrs Memorial on the occasion of the 81st Raising Day of the Central Reserve Police Force.

Assuring that the ministry will look after the interests of the forces, the union minister said, “Earlier we used to only get hit but now the government has given a free hand to forces. If our one jawan is killed, we will kill 10 jawans (in retaliation).” His message was received with roaring applause by the CRPF personnel.

“We want zero casualties. We are ready to get any modern equipment or training equipment that the security forces need, from any part of the world at whatever expenses. We will bear them all,” he said after elaborating the vital role played by the Central paramilitary forces in safeguarding the internal security of the country.

According to Reddy, it is the responsibility of the government to take care of not only its forces but also families of the martyrs. “We (government) have already discussed insurance, health, housing, education, etc, for the personnel and their families, in order to take good care of them. (We) will soon announce the same,” he reiterated.

Earlier, the minister planted 40 saplings near the Martyrs Memorial in memory of CRPF Jawans martyred in Pulwama earlier this year.

Marking the 81st Raising Day of CRPF, 81 Jawans donated 81 units of blood in presence of the minister.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Southern Sector, MR Naik, said that his sector has been able to bring down Left Wing Extremism (LWE) activities in Telangana along with its neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu over the last several years. “We will finish any LWE activities,” reassured the IGP.