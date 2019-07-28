Hyderabad's Kamuni Cheruvu lake to get makeover with CSR funds

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), one more waterbody will be handed over to a private organisation for adoption and maintenance by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The Kamuni Cheruvu lake in Moosapet is polluted with sewage coming in from the nearby colonies and with industrial effluents, in addition to the heavy dumping of garbage. The lake buffer zone, its bed and surrounding areas have been encroached upon and illegal constructions have come up. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between GHMC and Cyber City Builders and Developers to entrust maintaining the lake for a period of two years. The GHMC standing committee has approved the proposal and authorised the GHMC commissioner to sign the MoU.

The private organisation will not only restore, beautify, develop and maintain the Kamuni Cheruvu lake, but will also work for the protection and conservation of the environment around it, by involving the surrounding communities which will go a long way in conservation of this lake.

The proposal submitted by the agency states that the organisation will provide financial assistance of Rs 2 crore, and can enhance it, if needed.

The works proposed by the agency include lake clean-up by removing water hyacinth and maintenance, sewage diversion, lake boundary fencing, walking and cycle track, lake edge landscape, promenade, seating alcoves, walkway and other landscape amenities, relaxation corner, open spaces development, informal seating and other amenities.

Other companies have also come forward to bear the expenditure under CSR for maintaining water bodies. A private company has extended support for Durgam Cheruvu and another at Nallagandla Cheruvu and Malka Cheruvu.