Hyderabad's Lal Darwaja temple decked up for Bonalu festival on 28 July

Osmania University on Saturday issued orders strictly prohibiting erecting tents, making animal sacrifices and playing loud music on the campus premises.

Published: 28th July 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 10:52 AM

Elephant Sudha arrives in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

HYDERABAD: The famous Lal Darwaza Mahankali Temple and the historic Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple, Hari Bowli in Shah Ali Banda, Gowlipura, Uppuguda and several other temples in the Old City are gearing up for Bonalu festivities on Sunday. 

All the temples and their surroundings have been colourfully decorated with special lighting and colourful arches. The 11-day festival will conclude on Monday with Rangam at Akkanna Madanna Temple, and a combined procession carrying ‘Mata Ghatams’ of Goddess Mahankali through the main thoroughfares of Shalibanda, Charminar and Nayapul, for immersion in the River Musi.

Though all arrangements are in place, devotees are worried over participation of elephant Rajani in the procession on Monday as the State government is not willing to provide elephant Rajani. Zoo authorities and the Endowment Department have brought another elephant, Sudha from Sri Mahalaxmi Devasthanam, Chippalakatti in Karnataka that arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The temple committee has asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to permanently resolve the issue.

OU issues diktat
In view of Bonalu festival on Sunday, Osmania University on Saturday issued orders strictly prohibiting erecting tents, making animal sacrifices and playing loud music on the campus premises.  

The university also prohibits plying of private vehicles through the campus, said the Registrar.

