International Tiger Day observed at KBR Park

The students participated in nature-based learning games, wildlife quiz and talks focused on creating awareness on the significance of conserving tigers.

Published: 28th July 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

A tiger at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad | vinay madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 400 children from 14 schools participated in various activities organized at the KBR National Park by the Telangana forest department, Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society and WCS-India, to observe International Tiger Day, observed on July 29 every year. The students participated in nature-based learning games, wildlife quiz and talks focused on creating awareness on the significance of conserving tigers.

This year’s theme for the tiger day was ‘Benefits Beyond Borders’ and focused on explaining the benefits that are achieved if we save tigers and their habitats. 

Based on economic valuation of tiger reserves in India, and the study conducted by Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal, the students were told that it is estimated that each tiger is worth `250 crore for the benefits they render to the ecology.

Each tiger reserve including the Amrabad and Kawal tiger reserves in Telangana is worth more than Rs 1,150 crore of flow benefits and Rs 30,000 crore of stock benefits.

