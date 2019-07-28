Lightning rod falls on Hyderabad Metro track after heavy winds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panic broke out on a Metro train and passengers had to be evacuated after heavy rains and winds brought down a lightning conductor near the Assembly station on Saturday afternoon. The rod fell on the tracks, causing all trains on the LB Nagar-Miyapur corridor to be delayed by 15-30 minutes.

The overhead electrical power was switched off as a precautionary measure, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) officials said.

“Since there was no overhead power, the train was being run on battery power. Following this, one passenger, who was an asthma patient, complained of breathlessness, and the passengers were evacuated a few metres short of the Assembly station, and they walked to the platform. Regular operations resumed shortly. The half-an-hour disruption was mainly due to safety precautions,” NVS Reddy, HMRL’s managing director, said.

In the first few hours after the lightning conductor fell on the tracks, multiple news channels reported that the train was on the wrong track, and hence, the passengers had to be evacuated. Reddy refuted these rumours and lashed out at the news channels for “behaving in a completely irresponsible manner”.

“Without verifying the facts, it is deliberately being made to look like a big accident was averted. A metro train can’t be taken on a wrong track and there are innumerable precautions that need to be followed in CBTC technology if a train needs to be moved to a different track. I have asked L&T not to take any legal action as of now, but if this kind of irresponsible, distorted and wrong reporting continues, we will be forced to take legal action against the channels,” he said.

This is not the first time the metro has been affected by technical glitches. Last month, due to heavy rainfall a flexi board got struck in the overhead electric poles, which required a risky maintenance procedure involving a complete shutdown of the electrical system. Shortly after this, the CBTC signalling also suffered a technical issue, leading to disruption in transit. The CBTC company, Thales, then warned the HMRL that the malfunction could have occurred due to increasing pollution and the weather conditions in Hyderabad.