Home Cities Hyderabad

Lightning rod falls on Hyderabad Metro track after heavy winds

Multiple news channels reported that the train was on the wrong track, and hence, the passengers had to be evacuated.

Published: 28th July 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

A lightning conductor fell on the Metro track near Assembly station, due to strong winds, on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panic broke out on a Metro train and passengers had to be evacuated after heavy rains and winds brought down a lightning conductor near the Assembly station on Saturday afternoon. The rod fell on the tracks, causing all trains on the LB Nagar-Miyapur corridor to be delayed by 15-30 minutes.

The overhead electrical power was switched off as a precautionary measure, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) officials said.

“Since there was no overhead power, the train was being run on battery power. Following this, one passenger, who was an asthma patient, complained of breathlessness, and the passengers were evacuated a few metres short of the Assembly station, and they walked to the platform. Regular operations resumed shortly. The half-an-hour disruption was mainly due to safety precautions,” NVS Reddy, HMRL’s managing director, said.

In the first few hours after the lightning conductor fell on the tracks, multiple news channels reported that the train was on the wrong track, and hence, the passengers had to be evacuated. Reddy refuted these rumours and lashed out at the news channels for “behaving in a completely irresponsible manner”.

“Without verifying the facts, it is deliberately being made to look like a big accident was averted. A metro train can’t be taken on a wrong track and there are innumerable precautions that need to be followed in CBTC technology if a train needs to be moved to a different track. I have asked L&T not to take any legal action as of now, but if this kind of irresponsible, distorted and wrong reporting continues, we will be forced to take legal action against the channels,” he said.

This is not the first time the metro has been affected by technical glitches. Last month, due to heavy rainfall a flexi board got struck in the overhead electric poles, which required a risky maintenance procedure involving a complete shutdown of the electrical system. Shortly after this, the CBTC signalling also suffered a technical issue, leading to disruption in transit. The CBTC company, Thales, then warned the HMRL that the malfunction could have occurred due to increasing pollution and the weather conditions in Hyderabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Metro
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp