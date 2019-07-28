Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana starts one-day tours to Bogatha waterfalls

The trip includes breakfast at Tank Bund, lunch at Haritha Hotel, Laknavaram and dinner at Haritha Kakatiya, Warangal. 

Published: 28th July 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Bogatha Waterfalls has come alive following good rains in the last few days and has started attracting nature lovers from across the State | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the monsoon gaining pace across the State, the State’s tourism development corporation (TSTDC) has introduced its waterfall package tours. Special tours have been designed for visits to the waterfalls in the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Adilabad.

A one-day package tour to Bogatha waterfalls from Hyderabad has been devised to start with a bus from Yatri Nivas, Secunderabad at 7 am and returning to city by 11.30 pm. The trip includes breakfast at Tank Bund, lunch at Haritha Hotel, Laknavaram and dinner at Haritha Kakatiya, Warangal. 

The tariffs are Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,200 for an adult and a child respectively for an AC bus. And Rs 1,400 and Rs 1,120 for an adult and a child respectively, for a non-AC bus. The prices are excluding food and entry charges. 

In the case of a Warangal to Bogatha package, the trip would also include a temple darshan at Ramappa and lunch at Laknavaram.

The tariff charges are Rs 850 and Rs 680 for an adult and child respectively in an ACmini-bus. For non-AC buses, the tariff charges are Rs 650 and Rs 520 for an adult and child respectively. All charges are excluding food and entry charges, if any. 

For details, contact, P Purandar at 9848827103

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tourism Bogatha waterfall
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp