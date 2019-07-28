Telangana starts one-day tours to Bogatha waterfalls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the monsoon gaining pace across the State, the State’s tourism development corporation (TSTDC) has introduced its waterfall package tours. Special tours have been designed for visits to the waterfalls in the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Adilabad.

A one-day package tour to Bogatha waterfalls from Hyderabad has been devised to start with a bus from Yatri Nivas, Secunderabad at 7 am and returning to city by 11.30 pm. The trip includes breakfast at Tank Bund, lunch at Haritha Hotel, Laknavaram and dinner at Haritha Kakatiya, Warangal.

The tariffs are Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,200 for an adult and a child respectively for an AC bus. And Rs 1,400 and Rs 1,120 for an adult and a child respectively, for a non-AC bus. The prices are excluding food and entry charges.

In the case of a Warangal to Bogatha package, the trip would also include a temple darshan at Ramappa and lunch at Laknavaram.

The tariff charges are Rs 850 and Rs 680 for an adult and child respectively in an ACmini-bus. For non-AC buses, the tariff charges are Rs 650 and Rs 520 for an adult and child respectively. All charges are excluding food and entry charges, if any.

For details, contact, P Purandar at 9848827103