GHMC to allot Rs 34 crore for 'Saaf Hyderabad - Shandaar Hyderabad'

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Realising that sanitation in Greater Hyderabad is not satisfactory and that sustaining open defecation free city (ODF++) is becoming difficult, resulting in a drop in Swachh Bharat ranking for the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has now proposed to extend “Saaf Hyderabad - Shandaar Hyderabad’’ (SHSH) to all the 150 wards in GHMC limits. This will improve and maintain sanitation and to keep ODF++ status intact to achieve the goals of the Swachh Bharat mission and to make GHMC a model corporation.

For maintaining sanitation and 100 per cent implementation of Solid Waste Management (SWM) rules, GHMC has earmarked Rs 34.07 crore for implementing the Phase II of SHSH programme through Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) with their technical partners, NGOs and Community Resource Persons (CRPs).

The proposals will be sent to the State after getting the green signal from GHMC’s general body. The GHMC officials told Express that the pilot project taken up in two wards were found to be satisfactory and based on the pilot, the corporation has proposed to take forward the programme to all the wards until March 31, 2020 in view of the Swachh Survekshan 2020 and the assurance given by the State Government to NGT order on 100 per cent implementation of SWM rules in the three model cities.

Segregation of waste at source and door-to-door collection are the key factors in complying with the SWM rules for which this type of strategic programme is necessary.

In Phase II of stage 1, a total of 21,70,000 households in 150 wards will be covered in three months.

A local NGO will be selected at the rate of one per each circle, as many as 868 NGO activists will be utilised, each activist will cover 2,500 households to cover 21.70 lakh households in the city.

Nearly 3,616 CRPs will be involved for SHSH, each CRP will cover 600 households. The duration for these activities is spread over three months.

For all these activities, Rs 10.86 crore has been earmarked. In Phase-II of Stage 2, ASCI and Ecopro in next five months will support the development of model wards, where 870 NGOs and 3,625 CRPs will assist.